Jonathan dos Santos News: Plays 15 minutes against Tigres

Dos Santos (knee) recorded 15 minutes as a substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win against Tigres.

Dos Santos was available for the first time since Jan. 28 following a recovery that took longer than expected from a knee problem. The experienced midfielder should be ready for more playing time as he accumulates more weeks of training and could play a role in the rotation in the final stretch of the season. He's expected to compete with both Erick Sanchez and Alan Cervantes for a defensive midfield spot.