Jonathan Rodriguez News: Assists as substitute
Rodriguez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.
Rodriguez created Felipe Mora's goal in the second half with his first assist in the season. That was his second appearance in 2025, both off bench. The forward also received his first yellow card in the proccess, though.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now