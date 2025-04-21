Josko Gvardiol News: Busy defensively

Gvardiol had four clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Everton.

Gvardiol was back in the backline for Saturday's showdown with Everton, and he was excellent. He shut down multiple attacks and was brilliant throughout looking confident on the ball and helping City maintain a hold on the match. It's been a tough city for City, but Gvardiol has been a calm, excellent option throughout the season.