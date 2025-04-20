Jovan Lukic News: Sent off Saturday

Lukic picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 56th minute of Saturday's 3-0 victory against Atlanta United. He registered one shot (zero on goal) before his removal.

Lukic had a poor match in the midfield despite the win Saturday, with the midfielder only seeing one shot, a tackle won and two interceptions. However, his day was topped off after he received his second yellow of the match in the 56th minute, leading to his exit from the match. He will now be suspended to face D.C. United on April 26, returning to face Montreal on May 3. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Alejandro Bedoya as a possible replacement.