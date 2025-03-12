Jude Bellingham Injury: Makes squad list

Bellingham (Lower Leg) is in the squad list for Wednesday's clash against Atletico, the club announced.

Bellingham was seen with ice on his leg after being forced off in the 86th minute of Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano. The issue does not appear to be serious as the English midfielder is in the squad list for Wednesday's second-leg match against Atletico in the Champions League. He should return to the starting XI if fully fit.