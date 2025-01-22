DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Jan. 22: Mbappe vs. Vinny Jr vs. Jude

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy preview Wednesday's seven-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Real Madrid are the biggest favorites, which means Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are all expensive. Do you back a couple of them with Celtic or turn elsewhere? They discuss from a cash and GPP perspective.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

