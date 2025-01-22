Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Jan. 22: Mbappe vs. Vinny Jr vs. Jude

DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Jan. 22: Mbappe vs. Vinny Jr vs. Jude

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Published on January 22, 2025

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy preview Wednesday's seven-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Real Madrid are the biggest favorites, which means Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are all expensive. Do you back a couple of them with Celtic or turn elsewhere? They discuss from a cash and GPP perspective.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Champions League Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Champions League Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 21
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 21