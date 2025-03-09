Jude Bellingham Injury: Seen with ice on leg

Bellingham had eight tackles (four won), one clearance and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Rayo Vallecano. He was injured and subbed out in the 86th minute. According to manager Carlo Ancelotti, "He got a knock, but nothing serious".

Bellingham had to be taken off the pitch Sunday by the medical staff while administered ice to his lower leg following a knock against Rayo Vallecano. The good news is the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, with the second leg of the UCL clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.