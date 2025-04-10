Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jules Kounde headshot

Jules Kounde News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Kounde generated two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Kounde helped his side keep a clean sheet Wednesday, his fourth in 11 UCL starts this season. He played well on that end of the pitch as he won two tackles, intercepted two passes, blocked one shot and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action. With Dortmund set to be extremely desperate in the second leg on Tuesday, Kounde will likely have a lot to do defensively.

Jules Kounde
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now