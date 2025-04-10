Jules Kounde News: Keeps clean sheet

Kounde generated two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Kounde helped his side keep a clean sheet Wednesday, his fourth in 11 UCL starts this season. He played well on that end of the pitch as he won two tackles, intercepted two passes, blocked one shot and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action. With Dortmund set to be extremely desperate in the second leg on Tuesday, Kounde will likely have a lot to do defensively.