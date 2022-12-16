2022 World Cup Final: Combined Starting XI for Argentina vs. France

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Sunday's World Cup final is almost a dream matchup for the fans. Not only is it Lionel Messi's final match in the World Cup, but the future of the sport in Kylian Mbappe is on the other side. Of course, it's more than just Messi against Mbappe, as every player has played some kind of part for each of these teams in the past six contests. And while Messi and Mbappe headline the combined XI for Argentina and France, the other nine players can't be overlooked.

10:00 am: Argentina vs. France

(4-2-3-1)

There's not much to say. Messi is Messi. He leads Argentina in goals (five), shots (27) and shots on target (14). Not to mention, the world-class striker is the No. 1 choice on penalties, as well. He's in the hunt for the Golden Boot alongside PSG teammate Mbappe and it'll be fun to watch how it plays out. - AJ

While Alvarez has plenty of reason to be in this starting XI with four goals on 10 shots (seven on target), he came off the bench in the first two contests. Meanwhile, France's Olivier Giroud also has four goals on 16 shots (six on target) and started all five of his appearances. Alvarez gets the nod because he's younger and if needed, Giroud could come off the bench to head in a winner. - AJ

Across the entire tournament, Griezmann leads the way in chances created with 21 and sits tied with Messi, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane with three assists. His playing-making ability in central midfield has been irreplaceable for France but also his unselfishness to get back on defense, often playing more like a central midfielder as part of a 4-3-3. - AJ

Mbappe is tied with Messi for the Golden Boot with five goals, though he has worse odds to score in this game. He has been blanked in France's last two matches, but his teammates have stepped up with less defensive attention. If Mbappe and Messi finish tied for the Golden Boot, it would go to whoever has the most assists, which means Mbappe needs at least one more in that category, as well. - AJ

No player has more interceptions in Qatar than Tchouameni with his 12. Combine that with his overall presence in the midfield for France, having taken the spot of injured N'Golo Kante in the XI, and he's maybe one of France's more important players. On top of that, Tchouameni even chipped in offensively with the opening goal against England. - AJ

If Tchouameni is racking up the clearances, then Fernandez is the tackling expert in this defensive midfield duo, leading Argentina with 12 tackles (eight won). Similar to his French counterpart, it's not all about the defensive game for Fernandez, as he has one goal on six shots (two on target), one assist and five chances created. For a defensive duo, both Fernandez and Tchouameni can add play-making ability. - AJ

The numbers aren't there for Kounde, but there's a reason opponents are attacking the left side of France's defense and not the right. Both England and Morocco focused on the left side through Bukayo Saka and Hakim Ziyech, respectively, which is part of the reason why Kounde doesn't have bigger defensive numbers. And while he doesn't have the same attacking upside as Hernandez at left-back, sometimes being a better defender is more important. - AZ

Despite being 34 years old, Otamendi has been the rock of Argentina's back line, as Cristian Romero was actually benched against Saudi Arabia and then didn't start the next match. Similar to Messi, this will probably be the last World Cup for Otamendi, who also played every minute for Argentina in the 2018 World Cup. - AZ

Despite entering the World Cup with an injury, Varane has started the last five matches for France and held things down, while both Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano have been in and out of the XI, partly due to illness. When healthy, Varane is one of the best center-backs in the world and his experience will be needed for France in the final, as he played every minute in their 2018 title run. - AZ

Marcos Acuna is the other left-back up for discussion, but his attacking ability can't match what Hernandez has done. Hernandez has a goal on five shots (two on target), two assists and 10 crosses (five accurate). More impressive is that he wasn't expected to see much time in this tournament, but his brother tore his ACL in France's opening match. Outside of Hernandez, France doesn't have another true left-back in the side. - AJ

There's not much to separate the goalkeepers, though Hugo Lloris entered the tournament with some iffy performances at Tottenham and he's allowed at least one goal in all but one World Cup match. Martinez hasn't had to shine with just five saves in six matches, but against Mbappe and company, that could change quickly. - AZ