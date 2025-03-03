Kieran Trippier Injury: Dealt back injury

Trippier is questionable for Monday's match against West Ham due to a back injury, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Dominic Scurr of the Shields Gazette. "Kieran felt his back, so there was navigating a lot of problems through that game, which we hope don't have long-term consequences for us because we've got such a small squad."

Trippier will be a late call for Monday's contest after suffering an injury in the second half of their FA Cup match over the weekend. Luckily for the club, he will have a week to recover from the injury, hoping to get into training this week. He has only seen one league start since Dec., so he will likely see a bench spot if fit.