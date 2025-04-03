Kieran Trippier Injury: Forced off late Wednesday

Trippier (groin) was forced off in the 89th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Brentford due to a cramp sensation after creating two chances and setting a new season high with seven won tackles, coach Eddie Howe confirmed in a press conference, per the Northern Echo. "He said it was like a cramp sensation in his groin. We hope it's nothing serious, but that is the negative today. We've got a few niggles, and we just hope they're nothing serious. We have such a small squad, as you could see from our bench, so we can't afford to pick up any more injuries."

