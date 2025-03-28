Fantasy Soccer
Lewis Dunk headshot

Lewis Dunk Injury: Likely available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Dunk (ribs) is likely to be available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forrest, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, according to Johnny Cantor.

Dunk could make his comeback from the rib injury that has sidelined him for the past seven weeks. The coach was hopeful about his inclusion in the squad for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Forrest. However, even if he is fit to be named to the squad, it is uncertain whether the defender will start, with Adam Webster set to replace him if necessary.

Lewis Dunk
Brighton & Hove Albion
