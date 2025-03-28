Lewis Dunk Injury: Likely available Saturday

Dunk (ribs) is likely to be available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forrest, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, according to Johnny Cantor.

Dunk could make his comeback from the rib injury that has sidelined him for the past seven weeks. The coach was hopeful about his inclusion in the squad for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Forrest. However, even if he is fit to be named to the squad, it is uncertain whether the defender will start, with Adam Webster set to replace him if necessary.