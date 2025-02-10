Lewis Dunk Injury: Off early Saturday

Dunk was forced off at half of Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Chelsea due to an injury, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Sam Morton of Sussex World. "We have to see it. There will be a scan and then I can say more."

Dunk met an unfortunate fate in Saturday's Cup match, with the defender not entering the field following halftime due to a groin injury. The club is still waiting on his scans, although this will be something to monitor, as he has started in 17 of his 19 appearances this campaign. That said, they will look to only see minor issues, hoping he can return to face Chelsea again on Friday.