Lewis Hall Injury: Doubtful for Carabao Cup final

Hall (ankle) is doubtful for the March 16 Carabao Cup final against Liverpool due to his ankle injury, according to Dominic Scurr of the Shields Gazette.

Hall is seeing what could be a few weeks out on the sidelines, as he suffered an ankle injury heading into Saturday's FA Cup match. The defender is yet to receive a true return date, although he is doubtful for their Carabao Cup final on March 16. He has been their regular starter at left-back and is having a standout season, so they will hope his absence isn't too long.