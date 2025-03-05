Fantasy Soccer
Lewis Hall headshot

Lewis Hall Injury: Ruled out rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:01am

Hall will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot, the club announced.

Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a serious foot injury. After undergoing a scan and receiving advice from a specialist, he will undergo surgery followed by rehabilitation with the club's medical team. His absence will result in a change to the starting lineup, as he was an undisputed starter at left-back. Kieran Trippier is expected to take over in that role for upcoming matches with a sprinkle of Matt Targett. Dan Burn featured regularly at left-back in the past and could also be deployed there.

Lewis Hall
Newcastle United
