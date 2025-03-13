Lewis Hall Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Hall underwent successful foot surgery on Wednesday, he posted on social media. "Still absolutely devastated to not be out there with the lads at such a crucial part of the season. Surgery was a success and now time to rest, recover and support the boys."

Hall suffered a foot injury and will miss the rest of the season. He underwent successful surgery on Wednesday and will now begin his recovery. Kieran Trippier is expected to take over at left-back, though Matt Targett or Dan Burn could also fill the role if needed.