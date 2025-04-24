Luca Pellegrini News: Delivers assist in victory

Pellegrini assisted once to go with eight crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Genoa.

Pellegrini set up Taty Castellanos' opening goal with a precise cross from the left wing that ended in one of the most beautiful goals of the season in Wednesday's victory over Genoa. He contributed both defensively and offensively throughout the match with eight crosses, one interception, and two clearances. The Italian delivered one assist in each of his last two outings in Serie A and will aim to get a third in a row against Parma on Monday.