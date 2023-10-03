DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

Unlike prior Champions League slates this season, Wednesday doesn't have a massive favorite. Manchester City are the biggest favorite, but their implied goal total is hovering around 1.80, which is barely above Barcelona and surprising favorite Red Star Belgrade. Two weeks ago, that number was above 3.00 for City. While stacking City may again be the preferred route in cash games, this isn't an overly easy matchup and it may be wise to fade them in tournaments, unless you think Erling Haaland bags a hat trick.

FORWARDS

Phil Foden, MCI at RBL ($8,000): Foden and Julian Alvarez ($10,000) have roughly the same floor when both start, which is enough for me to side with the cheaper option. Alvarez has scored more goals this season, but I'm not sure that deserves a $2,000 price boost. Leipzig were unlucky to not take three points from Bayern Munich on Saturday and are probably a better team than prior campaigns.

Also, it can't be overlooked that Champions League games away from home are difficult for everyone (see: Bayern Munich and Arsenal on Tuesday), which is why City have scored just three goals in their last five trips. In last season's group stage in this matchup, City had 12 shots and four corners in a 1-1 draw. So, why do I want to spend $10,000 on Alvarez who is on a share of sets?

Jean-Philippe Krasso, CZV vs. YB ($3,600): No, this isn't a joke. Red Star are favored and Krasso takes at least a split of set pieces for them. He's already converted three penalties this season and also has three goals from open play in eight league matches. As a home favorite below $4,000, he seems like the freebie of the slate unless Young Boys completely dominate this contest as an underdog. Krasso allows you to do almost whatever else you want with your lineup even if you go with both Alvarez and Foden.

That said, I almost think Luis Alberto ($9,100) is a better play than either Alvarez or Foden. He has an exclusive role of sets and has arguably a better matchup against Celtic. It's a perfect spot for Alberto to hit a 10-point floor and then get on the score-sheet once or twice. Celtic were smashed in Champions League last season and didn't look much better in their loss at Feyenoord two weeks ago.

Kylian Mbappe ($11,400) and Robert Lewandowski ($11,100) have to be mentioned because of name. While both of them have hat-trick upside, neither of their matchups deserve a $11,000 price. Erling Haaland ($10,800) is cheaper and has better odds to score. No matter, with all in the same range, I don't think any of them will be overly popular.

MIDFIELDERS

Ilkay Gundogan, BAR at POR ($6,900): I don't feel great about this recommendation, but Gundogan is taking almost every set piece for Barcelona. Technically, if you play Joshua Kimmich at this price, you should play Gundogan at this price. He's a cash play who I will avoid in tournaments. Joao Felix ($9,300) hasn't taken a corner in the last four matches, keeping me off him at the price. Because he's American, Christian Pulisic ($7,800) will surely get looks, though at Dortmund I'm not sure there's another reason to go there unless you stack the match.

Mattia Zaccagni, LAZ at CEL ($6,000): I'm writing about Zaccagni because he's midfield-only and I already mentioned Alberto in the forward section. If you have the money, Alberto is the easy option for cash games. Zaccagni is more of a tournament option and will be less utilized because he's not a big name. While away from home, this is a great spot for Lazio and Zaccagni could be a perfect tournament play since he should get plenty of chances in the front three. Many will be focused on bigger favorites, but Ciro Immobile ($6,500) and Felipe Anderson ($4,800) are also underpriced.

If Krasso doesn't start and you need a cheap midfielder, I'd find someone else in that match or take a chance on one of the Lazio or Newcastle players. PSG gave up 12 shots and six corners at Clermont Foot over the weekend and won't completely sufficate Newcastle in this spot, especially in their Champions League home return.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. PSG ($5,800): I'm in the boat of playing Trippier whenever he's less than $6,000 and not playing Manchester City. Assuming PSG don't control possession as much as City in this spot, Trippier should get enough from set pieces to be worth the price and that's before anything in open play. It's usually fine to play Trippier for $8,000 in good matchups and I don't think the matchup is too prohibitive for a cheaper price. Theo Hernandez ($5,600) is also in this range, as he can get to his numbers no matter the matchup. If Luca Pellegrini ($4,900) starts at Celtic, he'd also be in consideration.

Ulisses Garcia, YB at CZV ($4,400): There aren't many full-backs below $5,000 who have at least a split of sets and Garcia fits the bill. While Red Star are favored, I'm not sure that means anything in this spot, as it's a battle of teams just hoping to get Champions League points. He managed 5.5 DK points against Leipzig last match and if he plays as a wing-back again, that would be another boost. A lot of the defenders are cheap in this matchup, so I'd check on lineups to make sure who the full-backs are before confirming your squad.

GOALKEEPER

Anthony Racioppi, YB at CZV ($4,200): Because of Krasso, I think you can spend up at goalkeeper if you want. That said, I don't trust any of the favorites away from home and definitely don't trust Red Star to keep a clean sheet. Racioppi should be the most popular cheap goalkeeper since he's not as likely as Janis Blaswich ($3,800) or Diogo Costa ($4,000) to allow three-plus goals. That said, I think both of them are in play for five-plus saves and one or two goals allowed, which isn't bad.

