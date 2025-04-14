Luca Pellegrini News: Sets up teammate in Roma match

Pellegrini assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Pellegrini got the nod replacing Nuno Tavares (thigh) and was a threat on the wing. He found Alessio Romagnoli with a long free kick on the goal. He has played thrice since working his way back into the squad list, tallying two key passes, nine crosses (four accurate), seven tackles (four won) and seven clearances. He can't play in the Europa League, though.