Luis Angel Malagon Injury: Forced off versus Mazatlan

Malagon was subbed off after the first half of Saturday's 5-0 win over Mazatlan, with manager Andre Jardine saying that his change "was to preserve him; it's a sprained ankle but it doesn't worry me", Jesus Romero of Posta Deportes reports.

Malagon made one save in 45 minutes of play Saturday, but he didn't stay for the second half and was carted off the field. His injury will need to be assessed, though luckily for him, his team will have a break for a couple of weeks while the play-in round takes place, so he has a chance of appearing in the postseason if he's indeed dealing with a sprain. Otherwise, Rodolfo Cota will have the responsibility of ensuring the star goalkeeper's absence doesn't become too detrimental.