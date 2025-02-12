Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luuk de Jong headshot

Luuk de Jong News: Four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

de Jong recorded four shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Juventus. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Despite not recording a goal contribution in Tuesday's loss, de Jong put together a very strong performance. He tied a season high with four shots and doubled his previous season high with four chances created. That type of production has not been atypical of him throughout this campaign, yet he has just two goal contributions through nine appearances. He will look to be more clinical Wednesday in the second leg.

Luuk de Jong
PSV Eindhoven
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now