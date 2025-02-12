Luuk de Jong News: Four shots in loss

de Jong recorded four shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Juventus. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Despite not recording a goal contribution in Tuesday's loss, de Jong put together a very strong performance. He tied a season high with four shots and doubled his previous season high with four chances created. That type of production has not been atypical of him throughout this campaign, yet he has just two goal contributions through nine appearances. He will look to be more clinical Wednesday in the second leg.