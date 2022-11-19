DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Monday, Nov. 21

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Pricing is difficult in the first slate for the World Cup. I think this is going to lead to some difficult decisions in cash games, particularly with how you handle the forward position. For tournaments, I think there are plenty of directions to go to take down the $100,000 first place prize in the main GPP.

FORWARDS

Christian Pulisic, USA vs. WAL ($9,700): Pulisic is going to be rightfully popular in both cash games and tournaments. He takes penalties along with most of the United States set pieces. Against a Wales side that is content to let the opposition have possession, Pulisic should have plenty of opportunities in open play, as well. Harry Kane ($10,200) will be a popular option in tournaments and I think he will get looks in cash games with -110 goalscoring odds. Memphis Depay won't start, so Cody Gakpo ($9,100) and Steven Bergwijn ($8,800) each offer a reasonable floor in a favorable matchup along with goalscoring odds at +200 and +185, respectively. When the lineups for the Netherlands come out, I'll certainly be checking if Steven Berghuis ($9,400) is starting. If he is on the bench, Gakpo and Teun Koopmeiners will likely split.

For GPPs, Raheem Sterling ($7,800) looks underpriced in England's matchup against Iran. He has the second highest goalscoring odds of the expected starters at +150. I think his utilization will be kept in check by the forwards above and options close to his price range. For example, Gareth Bale ($8,000) is certainly going to be played in tournaments based on name recognition and I also think lineups pair Jesus Ferreira ($8,100) with Pulisic.

The goal-dependent forwards in the mid-range are all worthy of consideration in GPPs since the odds are implying there will only be six or seven goals in the entire slate. Vincent Janssen ($7,100) is the cheapest way to access the Netherlands attack in a positive matchup against Senegal, assuming he starts over Luuk de Jong ($8,400). Kieffer Moore ($6,700) is often used as a target man on set pieces and crosses, and he makes sense when paired with a Welsh set-piece taker.

Krepin Diatta, SEN vs. NED ($4,200): It's difficult to roster Pulisic along with Kane or an additional Dutch forward, and that likely requires making uncomfortable decisions in other lineup spots. An alternative strategy for cash games is to spend down at the second forward position. With Sadio Mane out, I think many will look to the Monaco winger Diatta. He's averaged 1.8 shots, 0.9 chances created, and two crosses per 90 minutes for Monaco in Ligue 1 this season, so he seems like a perfectly acceptable punt despite a poor matchup against the Netherlands. The other low-priced forwards are not compelling options and have limited upside. I suppose if you really need the extra $500, Saman Ghoddos ($3,700) is forward eligible. Iran only have a 0.6 implied goal total, but if you think they will score, you could look to Sardar Azmoun ($4,900).

MIDFIELDERS

I expected to highlight Phil Foden ($7,900) given England's favorable matchup against Iran. While I am interested in him in tournaments, I'm uncertain he or other higher-priced midfielders should be a priority in cash games given how tight salary is. Kieran Trippier expected to start at right wing-back, making it difficult to project Foden for set pieces and he's also an early sub risk. I similarly think that Brenden Aaronson ($6,300) and Denzel Dumfries ($7,200) are solid tournament options but are a bit too expensive for their roles in cash games.

Aaron Ramsey, WAL vs. USA ($4,400): Both Ramsey and his teammate Daniel James ($5,300) are both favorably priced for Wales, and I expect both to take set pieces. Ramsey is never afraid to shoot and James will have attacking opportunities on the counter as a winger. Koopmeiners ($5,400) doesn't get forward as much as Ramsey or James but will take some corners. Ismaila Sarr ($5,000) could be on penalty duty for Senegal with Mane out and might draw some fouls and supply open-play value as a winger. The matchup against the Netherlands is difficult, but you can also look to Pape Sarr ($4,100) in cash games. He's taken a good amount of Senegal's corners lately and that might be enough to pay off his modest price tag.

Frenkie de Jong, NED vs. SEN ($3,900): There are a few viable salary-relief options below $4,000. I'm choosing to highlight de Jong, but you can play whoever best fits in your lineup. He operates as a deep-lying playmaker, but he still has assist upside and goalscoring odds of +400. England are massive favorites, so I think it is fine to look to Declan Rice ($3,400), as well. It's worth noting Idrissa Gueye ($3,400) sometimes takes corners for Senegal, as well, but doesn't offer much GPP upside. If you want to throw a dart in tournaments and fade an out-of-form England side, Ali Gholizadeh ($3,100) is one of Iran's primary set-piece takers if he starts.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, ENG vs. IRN ($7,300): While the recent sample of England matches is small for Trippier, at the very worst I still expect him split corners based on the projected starting XI. As a wing-back, he will also have plenty of opportunities to cross against Iran. Luke Shaw ($6,100) is less likely to take any set pieces, but that's priced in, and he will have plenty of attacking opportunities himself on the opposite flank.

Antonee Robinson, USA vs. WAL ($4,800): I expect Robinson to see plenty of opportunities to push forward and whip in crosses against a Wales side that is going to play on the counterattack. He seems a little too cheap in this matchup and has upside as well for tournaments. There aren't many defenders cheaper than Robinson worth considering, and I prefer to spend up at defender. Harry Maguire ($3,900) will probably get some looks in GPPs at his price since England have great odds to keep a clean sheet and he is often targeted for set-piece goals. If you expect Maguire to be popular in tournaments but still want to play an England center-back, maybe it makes sense to look to Eric Dier ($3,700) or John Stones ($3,500) instead.

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford, ENG vs. IRN ($5,900): England's clean-sheet odds of 56 percent are 13 percent higher than the Netherlands and about as high as you will ever see. If you are spending up at goalkeeper, it is a no-brainer to find the $400 you need to get up to Pickford from Remko Pasveer ($5,500). The only potential downside to Pickford is he might not face many shots, which limits his ceiling.

Hossein Hosseini, IRN vs. ENG ($3,500): I am fine rostering Hosseini if it means I can play all of the outfield players I want. He will have plenty of opportunities for saves and the extra salary is meaningful with how difficult the pricing is. In tournament lineups that feature England attackers, Edouard Mendy ($3,900) is also favorably priced.

