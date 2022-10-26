2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds

This article is part of our Fantasy World Cup series.
Here's an easy-to-read table that includes Golden Boot odds with each player's odds to win the World Cup.
|Player
|Country
|Golden Boot Odds
|Odds to Advance to Knockout Round
|Odds to Win Group
|Odds to Reach Final
|Odds to Win World Cup
|Harry Kane
|England
|700
|12.5%
|90.40%
|76.2%
|12.5%
|15.4%
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|800
|11.1%
|93.3%
|71.4%
|15.4%
|14.3%
|Neymar
|Brazil
|900
|10.0%
|90.9%
|75.0%
|11.1%
|18.2%
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|1,000
|9.1%
|94.1%
|68.8%
|11.8%
|12.5%
|Karim Benzema
|France
|1,200
|7.7%
|93.3%
|71.4%
|15.4%
|14.3%
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|1,600
|5.9%
|90.0%
|68.3%
|7.7%
|6.7%
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|1,600
|5.9%
|86.7%
|59.2%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Lautaro Martinez
|Argentina
|2,000
|4.8%
|94.1%
|68.8%
|11.8%
|12.5%
|Richarlison
|Brazil
|2,000
|4.8%
|90.9%
|75.0%
|11.1%
|18.2%
|Alvaro Morata
|Spain
|2,200
|4.3%
|88.2%
|53.5%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Memphis Depay
|Netherlands
|2,200
|4.3%
|90.0%
|68.8%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|2,500
|3.8%
|52.4%
|20.0%
|2.0%
|0.8%
|Vinicius Junior
|Brazil
|2,500
|3.8%
|90.9%
|75.0%
|11.1%
|18.2%
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|3,500
|2.8%
|93.3%
|71.4%
|15.4%
|14.3%
|Timo Werner
|Germany
|3,500
|2.8%
|86.7%
|46.5%
|11.1%
|9.1%
|Gabriel Jesus
|Brazil
|3,500
|2.8%
|90.9%
|75.0%
|11.1%
|18.2%
|Diogo Jota
|Portugal
|4,000
|2.4%
|86.7%
|59.2%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Ferran Torres
|Spain
|4,000
|2.4%
|88.2%
|53.5%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|4,000
|2.4%
|86.7%
|46.5%
|11.1%
|9.1%
|Serge Gnabry
|Germany
|4,000
|2.4%
|86.7%
|46.5%
|11.1%
|9.1%
|Raheem Sterling
|England
|4,000
|2.4%
|90.40%
|76.2%
|12.5%
|15.4%
|Leroy Sane
|Germany
|4,000
|2.4%
|86.7%
|46.5%
|11.1%
|9.1%
|Luis Suarez
|Uruguay
|5,000
|2.0%
|68.8%
|35.1%
|3.8%
|2.0%
|Sadio Mane
|Senegal
|5,000
|2.0%
|59.2%
|20.8%
|2.9%
|1.5%
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Serbia
|5,000
|2.0%
|43.5%
|13.3%
|2.0%
|0.7%
|Joao Felix
|Portugal
|6,500
|1.5%
|86.7%
|59.2%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Gerard Moreno
|Spain
|6,500
|1.5%
|88.2%
|53.5%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Roberto Firmino
|Brazil
|6,500
|1.5%
|90.9%
|75.0%
|11.1%
|18.2%
|Raul Jimenez
|Mexico
|6,500
|1.5%
|54.5%
|18.2%
|1.5%
|0.7%
|Edinson Cavani
|Uruguay
|6,500
|1.5%
|68.8%
|35.1%
|3.8%
|2.0%
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Serbia
|6,500
|1.5%
|43.5%
|13.3%
|2.0%
|0.7%
|Heung-Min Son
|South Korea
|6,500
|1.5%
|22.2%
|8.3%
|1.0%
|0.4%
|Thomas Muller
|Germany
|6,500
|1.5%
|86.7%
|46.5%
|11.1%
|9.1%
|Eden Hazard
|Belgium
|6,500
|1.5%
|90.0%
|68.3%
|7.7%
|6.7%
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|6,500
|1.5%
|90.0%
|68.3%
|7.7%
|6.7%
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|6,500
|1.5%
|86.7%
|59.2%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|8,000
|1.2%
|86.7%
|59.2%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Martin Braithwaite
|Denmark
|8,000
|1.2%
|74.0%
|26.7%
|5.9%
|3.4%
|Haris Seferovic
|Switzerland
|8,000
|1.2%
|50.0%
|15.4%
|2.4%
|1.2%
|Takumi Minamino
|Japan
|8,000
|1.2%
|25.0%
|9.1%
|1.0%
|0.4%
|Christian Pulisic
|United States
|8,000
|1.2%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|Angel Di Maria
|Argentina
|8,000
|1.2%
|94.1%
|68.8%
|11.8%
|12.5%
|Lucas Ocampos
|Spain
|10,000
|1.0%
|88.2%
|53.5%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Vincent Aboubakar
|Cameroon
|10,000
|1.0%
|28.6%
|7.7%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|Jonathan David
|Canada
|10,000
|1.0%
|25.0%
|9.1%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|Sofiane Boufal
|Morocco
|10,000
|1.0%
|33.3%
|10.5%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|Ricardo Pepi
|United States
|10,000
|1.0%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|Paul Pogba
|France
|10,000
|1.0%
|93.3%
|71.4%
|15.4%
|14.3%
|Michy Batshuayi
|Belgium
|10,000
|1.0%
|90.0%
|68.3%
|7.7%
|6.7%
|Marco Reus
|Germany
|10,000
|1.0%
|86.7%
|46.5%
|11.1%
|9.1%
|Mason Mount
|England
|10,000
|1.0%
|90.40%
|76.2%
|12.5%
|15.4%
|Marcus Rashford
|England
|10,000
|1.0%
|90.40%
|76.2%
|12.5%
|15.4%
|Kingsley Coman
|France
|10,000
|1.0%
|93.3%
|71.4%
|15.4%
|14.3%
|Donyell Malen
|Netherlands
|10,000
|1.0%
|90.0%
|68.8%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Dries Mertens
|Belgium
|10,000
|1.0%
|90.0%
|68.3%
|7.7%
|6.7%
|Olivier Giroud
|France
|10,000
|1.0%
|93.3%
|71.4%
|15.4%
|14.3%
|Andrej Kramaric
|Croatia
|10,000
|1.0%
|66.7%
|26.7%
|4.8%
|3.4%
|Yussuf Poulsen
|Denmark
|13,000
|0.8%
|74.0%
|26.7%
|5.9%
|3.4%
|Wout Weghorst
|Netherlands
|13,000
|0.8%
|90.0%
|68.8%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Youssef En-Nesyri
|Morocco
|13,000
|0.8%
|33.3%
|10.5%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|Ivan Perisic
|Croatia
|13,000
|0.8%
|66.7%
|26.7%
|4.8%
|3.4%
|Hakim Ziyech
|Morocco
|13,000
|0.8%
|33.3%
|10.5%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|Ollie Watkins
|England
|13,000
|0.8%
|90.40%
|76.2%
|12.5%
|15.4%
|Breel Embolo
|Switzerland
|13,000
|0.8%
|50.0%
|15.4%
|2.4%
|1.2%
|Ante Rebic
|Croatia
|13,000
|0.8%
|66.7%
|26.7%
|4.8%
|3.4%
|Andre Silva
|Portugal
|13,000
|0.8%
|86.7%
|59.2%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Jonas Wind
|Denmark
|15,000
|0.7%
|74.0%
|26.7%
|5.9%
|3.4%
|Luuk de Jong
|Netherlands
|15,000
|0.7%
|90.0%
|68.8%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Leon Goretzka
|Germany
|15,000
|0.7%
|86.7%
|46.5%
|11.1%
|9.1%
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Switzerland
|15,000
|0.7%
|50.0%
|15.4%
|2.4%
|1.2%
|Wahbi Khazri
|Tunisia
|15,000
|0.7%
|25.0%
|5.9%
|0.8%
|0.3%
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|South Korea
|15,000
|0.7%
|22.2%
|8.3%
|1.0%
|0.4%
|Toni Kroos
|Germany
|15,000
|0.7%
|86.7%
|46.5%
|11.1%
|9.1%
|Pefok
|United States
|15,000
|0.7%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|Netherlands
|15,000
|0.7%
|90.0%
|68.8%
|9.1%
|7.7%
|Sardar Azmoun
|Iran
|15,000
|0.7%
|22.2%
|4.8%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Enner Valencia
|Ecuador
|15,000
|0.7%
|50.0%
|16.7%
|1.5%
|0.7%
|Mario Gavranovic
|Switzerland
|15,000
|0.7%
|50.0%
|15.4%
|2.4%
|1.2%
|Dusan Tadic
|Serbia
|15,000
|0.7%
|43.5%
|13.3%
|2.0%
|0.7%
|Karl Toko Ekambi
|Cameroon
|15,000
|0.7%
|28.6%
|7.7%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|Daryl Dike
|United States
|15,000
|0.7%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|Christian Eriksen
|Denmark
|15,000
|0.7%
|74.0%
|26.7%
|5.9%
|3.4%
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|15,000
|0.7%
|90.40%
|76.2%
|12.5%
|15.4%
|Andre Ayew
|Ghana
|15,000
|0.7%
|30.8%
|9.1%
|1.0%
|0.4%
|Cyle Larin
|Canada
|18,000
|0.6%
|25.0%
|9.1%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|Yuya Osako
|Japan
|20,000
|0.5%
|25.0%
|9.1%
|1.0%
|0.4%
|Jesus Ferreira
|United States
|20,000
|0.5%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|Jack Grealish
|England
|20,000
|0.5%
|90.40%
|76.2%
|12.5%
|15.4%
|Timothy Weah
|United States
|20,000
|0.5%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|Josh Sargent
|United States
|20,000
|0.5%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|Paul Arriola
|United States
|20,000
|0.5%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|Michael Estrada
|Ecuador
|20,000
|0.5%
|50.0%
|16.7%
|1.5%
|0.7%
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|20,000
|0.5%
|66.7%
|26.7%
|4.8%
|3.4%
|Krzysztof Piatek
|Poland
|20,000
|0.5%
|52.4%
|20.0%
|2.0%
|0.8%
|Jordan Morris
|United States
|20,000
|0.5%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|Ernesto Alexis Vega
|Mexico
|20,000
|0.5%
|54.5%
|18.2%
|1.5%
|0.7%
|Almoez Ali
|Qatar
|20,000
|0.5%
|16.7%
|6.7%
|0.8%
|0.3%
|Akram Afif
|Qatar
|20,000
|0.5%
|16.7%
|6.7%
|0.8%
|0.3%
|Achraf Hakimi
|Morocco
|20,000
|0.5%
|33.3%
|10.5%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|Maximiliano Gomez
|Uruguay
|20,000
|0.5%
|68.8%
|35.1%
|3.8%
|2.0%
|Thomas Partey
|Ghana
|25,000
|0.4%
|30.8%
|9.1%
|1.0%
|0.4%
|Ismaila Sarr
|Senegal
|25,000
|0.4%
|59.2%
|20.8%
|2.9%
|1.5%
|Famara Diedhiou
|Senegal
|25,000
|0.4%
|59.2%
|20.8%
|2.9%
|1.5%
|Brenden Aaronson
|United States
|25,000
|0.4%
|50.0%
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1.0%
