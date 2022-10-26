Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds

2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
October 26, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy World Cup series.

The 2022 World Cup begins Nov. 20 and RotoWire will be releasing a steady stream of betting and fantasy content in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Our 2022 World Cup betting previews

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Summer Preview Show

Here's an easy-to-read table that includes Golden Boot odds with each player's odds to win the World Cup.

PlayerCountry Golden Boot OddsOdds to Advance to Knockout RoundOdds to Win GroupOdds to Reach FinalOdds to Win World Cup
Harry KaneEngland70012.5%90.40%76.2%12.5%15.4%
Kylian MbappeFrance80011.1%93.3%71.4%15.4%14.3%
NeymarBrazil90010.0%90.9%75.0%11.1%18.2%
Lionel MessiArgentina1,0009.1%94.1%68.8%11.8%12.5%
Karim BenzemaFrance1,2007.7%93.3%71.4%15.4%14.3%
Romelu LukakuBelgium1,6005.9%90.0%68.3%7.7%6.7%
Cristiano RonaldoPortugal1,6005.9%86.7%59.2%9.1%7.7%
Lautaro MartinezArgentina2,0004.8%94.1%68.8%11.8%12.5%
RicharlisonBrazil2,0004.8%90.9%75.0%11.1%18.2%
Alvaro MorataSpain2,2004.3%88.2%53.5%11.1%11.1%
Memphis DepayNetherlands2,2004.3%90.0%68.8%9.1%7.7%
Robert LewandowskiPoland2,5003.8%52.4%20.0%2.0%0.8%
Vinicius JuniorBrazil2,5003.8%90.9%75.0%11.1%18.2%
Antoine GriezmannFrance3,5002.8%93.3%71.4%15.4%14.3%
Timo WernerGermany3,5002.8%86.7%46.5%11.1%9.1%
Gabriel JesusBrazil3,5002.8%90.9%75.0%11.1%18.2%
Diogo JotaPortugal4,0002.4%86.7%59.2%9.1%7.7%
Ferran TorresSpain4,0002.4%88.2%53.5%11.1%11.1%
Kai HavertzGermany4,0002.4%86.7%46.5%11.1%9.1%
Serge GnabryGermany4,0002.4%86.7%46.5%11.1%9.1%
Raheem SterlingEngland4,0002.4%90.40%76.2%12.5%15.4%
Leroy SaneGermany4,0002.4%86.7%46.5%11.1%9.1%
Luis SuarezUruguay5,0002.0%68.8%35.1%3.8%2.0%
Sadio ManeSenegal5,0002.0%59.2%20.8%2.9%1.5%
Aleksandar MitrovicSerbia5,0002.0%43.5%13.3%2.0%0.7%
Joao FelixPortugal6,5001.5%86.7%59.2%9.1%7.7%
Gerard MorenoSpain6,5001.5%88.2%53.5%11.1%11.1%
Roberto FirminoBrazil6,5001.5%90.9%75.0%11.1%18.2%
Raul JimenezMexico6,5001.5%54.5%18.2%1.5%0.7%
Edinson CavaniUruguay6,5001.5%68.8%35.1%3.8%2.0%
Dusan VlahovicSerbia6,5001.5%43.5%13.3%2.0%0.7%
Heung-Min SonSouth Korea6,5001.5%22.2%8.3%1.0%0.4%
Thomas MullerGermany6,5001.5%86.7%46.5%11.1%9.1%
Eden HazardBelgium6,5001.5%90.0%68.3%7.7%6.7%
Kevin De BruyneBelgium6,5001.5%90.0%68.3%7.7%6.7%
Bruno FernandesPortugal6,5001.5%86.7%59.2%9.1%7.7%
Bernardo SilvaPortugal8,0001.2%86.7%59.2%9.1%7.7%
Martin BraithwaiteDenmark8,0001.2%74.0%26.7%5.9%3.4%
Haris SeferovicSwitzerland8,0001.2%50.0%15.4%2.4%1.2%
Takumi MinaminoJapan8,0001.2%25.0%9.1%1.0%0.4%
Christian PulisicUnited States8,0001.2%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%
Angel Di MariaArgentina8,0001.2%94.1%68.8%11.8%12.5%
Lucas OcamposSpain10,0001.0%88.2%53.5%11.1%11.1%
Vincent AboubakarCameroon10,0001.0%28.6%7.7%1.2%0.5%
Jonathan DavidCanada10,0001.0%25.0%9.1%1.2%0.5%
Sofiane BoufalMorocco10,0001.0%33.3%10.5%1.2%0.5%
Ricardo PepiUnited States10,0001.0%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%
Paul PogbaFrance10,0001.0%93.3%71.4%15.4%14.3%
Michy BatshuayiBelgium10,0001.0%90.0%68.3%7.7%6.7%
Marco ReusGermany10,0001.0%86.7%46.5%11.1%9.1%
Mason MountEngland10,0001.0%90.40%76.2%12.5%15.4%
Marcus RashfordEngland10,0001.0%90.40%76.2%12.5%15.4%
Kingsley ComanFrance10,0001.0%93.3%71.4%15.4%14.3%
Donyell MalenNetherlands10,0001.0%90.0%68.8%9.1%7.7%
Dries MertensBelgium10,0001.0%90.0%68.3%7.7%6.7%
Olivier GiroudFrance10,0001.0%93.3%71.4%15.4%14.3%
Andrej KramaricCroatia10,0001.0%66.7%26.7%4.8%3.4%
Yussuf PoulsenDenmark13,0000.8%74.0%26.7%5.9%3.4%
Wout WeghorstNetherlands13,0000.8%90.0%68.8%9.1%7.7%
Youssef En-NesyriMorocco13,0000.8%33.3%10.5%1.2%0.5%
Ivan PerisicCroatia13,0000.8%66.7%26.7%4.8%3.4%
Hakim ZiyechMorocco13,0000.8%33.3%10.5%1.2%0.5%
Ollie WatkinsEngland13,0000.8%90.40%76.2%12.5%15.4%
Breel EmboloSwitzerland13,0000.8%50.0%15.4%2.4%1.2%
Ante RebicCroatia13,0000.8%66.7%26.7%4.8%3.4%
Andre SilvaPortugal13,0000.8%86.7%59.2%9.1%7.7%
Jonas WindDenmark15,0000.7%74.0%26.7%5.9%3.4%
Luuk de JongNetherlands15,0000.7%90.0%68.8%9.1%7.7%
Leon GoretzkaGermany15,0000.7%86.7%46.5%11.1%9.1%
Xherdan ShaqiriSwitzerland15,0000.7%50.0%15.4%2.4%1.2%
Wahbi KhazriTunisia15,0000.7%25.0%5.9%0.8%0.3%
Hwang Hee-ChanSouth Korea15,0000.7%22.2%8.3%1.0%0.4%
Toni KroosGermany15,0000.7%86.7%46.5%11.1%9.1%
PefokUnited States15,0000.7%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%
Georginio WijnaldumNetherlands15,0000.7%90.0%68.8%9.1%7.7%
Sardar AzmounIran15,0000.7%22.2%4.8%0.3%0.1%
Enner ValenciaEcuador15,0000.7%50.0%16.7%1.5%0.7%
Mario GavranovicSwitzerland15,0000.7%50.0%15.4%2.4%1.2%
Dusan TadicSerbia15,0000.7%43.5%13.3%2.0%0.7%
Karl Toko EkambiCameroon15,0000.7%28.6%7.7%1.2%0.5%
Daryl DikeUnited States15,0000.7%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%
Christian EriksenDenmark15,0000.7%74.0%26.7%5.9%3.4%
Bukayo SakaEngland15,0000.7%90.40%76.2%12.5%15.4%
Andre AyewGhana15,0000.7%30.8%9.1%1.0%0.4%
Cyle LarinCanada18,0000.6%25.0%9.1%1.2%0.5%
Yuya OsakoJapan20,0000.5%25.0%9.1%1.0%0.4%
Jesus FerreiraUnited States20,0000.5%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%
Jack GrealishEngland20,0000.5%90.40%76.2%12.5%15.4%
Timothy WeahUnited States20,0000.5%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%
Josh SargentUnited States20,0000.5%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%
Paul ArriolaUnited States20,0000.5%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%
Michael EstradaEcuador20,0000.5%50.0%16.7%1.5%0.7%
Luka ModricCroatia20,0000.5%66.7%26.7%4.8%3.4%
Krzysztof PiatekPoland20,0000.5%52.4%20.0%2.0%0.8%
Jordan MorrisUnited States20,0000.5%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%
Ernesto Alexis VegaMexico20,0000.5%54.5%18.2%1.5%0.7%
Almoez AliQatar20,0000.5%16.7%6.7%0.8%0.3%
Akram AfifQatar20,0000.5%16.7%6.7%0.8%0.3%
Achraf HakimiMorocco20,0000.5%33.3%10.5%1.2%0.5%
Maximiliano GomezUruguay20,0000.5%68.8%35.1%3.8%2.0%
Thomas ParteyGhana25,0000.4%30.8%9.1%1.0%0.4%
Ismaila SarrSenegal25,0000.4%59.2%20.8%2.9%1.5%
Famara DiedhiouSenegal25,0000.4%59.2%20.8%2.9%1.5%
Brenden AaronsonUnited States25,0000.4%50.0%14.3%2.4%1.0%

*Odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Oct. 26: More Napoli
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Oct. 26: More Napoli
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 14
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 14