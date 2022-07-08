2022 World Cup Preview: Group H Odds and Best Bets | Portugal Slight Favorites

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

This is likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo unless he's still playing for the national team at 41 years old. That being the case, the Group H discussion will revolve around Portugal and Ronaldo.

For Portugal, this is one of the easier groups they've been a part of, as the last three World Cups they've had to face Spain, Germany and Brazil in group stages. Uruguay are a good team and they made the quarter-finals four years ago, but they aren't at the same level as the aforementioned teams.

Ronaldo is getting up there in age, but the majority of their squad are in their last 20s outside of veteran Pepe, who will be 39 years old if he makes the team. Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Cancelo are a few players who were maybe too young to make a dent at the prior World Cup.

Despite being well behind Brazil and Argentina in qualification, Uruguay's performance at recent World Cups has been arguably better, mainly because they are rarely favored to make it past the Round of 16. They beat Portugal in their first knockout match four years ago and managed a fourth-place finish 12 years ago. Uruguay are an older team, especially on the back line, but Liverpool newcomer Darwin Nunez will hope to make a splash. Of course, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani remain, though both are well past their prime.

South Korea are next in terms of odds, only because Ghana are the other team in the group. Since finishing fourth in 2002, South Korea have made it out of group stages just once in the last four World Cups and they didn't have to do much to get in this spot, finishing behind Iran in qualifying and ahead of UAE and Iray. Son Heung-min is awesome, but the high-level talent around him has been lacking in recent years.

As for Ghana, they're back in the World Cup after missing 2018. They failed to advance in their last appearance in 2014, but they also made it to the quarter-finals in South Africa. Ghana only got in after winning on away goals against Nigeria, but they deserve some respect with Premier League talent in the side between Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey. Unfortunately, that won't help them score against Portugal and Uruguay.

Depending on the sportsbook, you can get Portugal at a decent -145 to win the group with Uruguay not far behind at +210. In terms of the longshots, South Korea are +1100 and Ghana at +1200.

GROUP WINNER

Portugal don't always live up to their talent on these stages, but I think their blend of talent and general youth will be enough to win the group. I'm still wary about what team Uruguay will use in this matchup unless they're full go on Nunez and only use Cavani and Suarez off the bench.

Portugal to win Group H -145

If you don't believe in Portugal, which is always reasonable, Uruguay to win the group at +210 isn't the worst number. I'd consider that mainly because I don't think South Korea or Ghana are in play to win the group. If both Portugal and Uruguay get six points from those matchups, it'll come down to the head-to-head matchup.

If you're a big Son fan, South Korea to qualify is +250, which isn't terrible. Uruguay are only -130 to beat South Korea, so if that match ends in a draw, anything is possible.

BEST MATCHUP TO BET

Nov. 28, Portugal v. Uruguay, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

This match could decide the group, assuming they don't slip up in other matchups. Portugal are a decent favorite at +110 to win compared to +260 for Uruguay and +225 for the draw. A lot of bettors will look to the attacking talent in this matchup, but I think both of these teams like relying on their defense.

Going against the public, and often Ronaldo, is always the way to go. As of writing, under 2.5 goals was at -155 and I think that number will drop as more money comes in. You can get 'No' on both teams to score at -115, but for this article and the majority of games in this tournament, I like under 0.5 goals in the first half at +160.

Under .5 goals 1H +160

Uruguay struggled in qualifiers against Brazil and Argentina, and I think Portugal present that same kind of test. I am worried that Uruguay has had decent World Cup success and that Portugal didn't exactly have an easy time getting here, but I'll go with a team that doesn't have to start Cavani in a meaningful match.

Portugal to beat Uruguay +110