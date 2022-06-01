2022 World Cup Preview: Group A Betting | Can Anyone Top Netherlands?

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

With hosts Qatar in Group A, the door is open for Netherlands to advance fairly easily to the next round as long as they don't slip up against some weaker teams. After finishing second and third in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, respectively, Netherlands found itself watching from the sidelines after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. More recently, they lost in their first knockout match against Czech Republic in Euro 2020.

This will mark only the third time Senegal have qualified for the World Cup, most recently exiting in group stages of the 2018 tournament. Still, they enter the competition on a high after winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, led by Sadio Mane. Ecuador, roughly even with Senegal in terms of odds, made it out of group stages in 2006, one of the three other times they've qualified.

Netherlands enter Group A as heavy favorites to win at -160, followed by Senegal (+450), Ecuador (+500) and finally the host Qatar (+2200).

GROUP A WINNER

Even at -160, it's hard to go against Netherlands to win the group, especially with talented forwards like Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst, while it may be a final opportunity for the likes of Daley Blind and team captain Virgil van Dijk.

Still, Senegal are a talented group that has plenty of momentum on the international stage and you can get decent value on them at +450. Considering recent struggles for Netherlands in recent tournaments, going with an underdog to win the group isn't crazy. Senegal boast a number of top talents in addition to Mane, including Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gueye and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. It could come down to the opening match of Group A where Senegal would need to secure at least a draw against Netherlands if they want to upset the presumptive order of finish.

Netherlands To Win Group A -160

From there, it will likely come down to Senegal or Ecuador to advance out of the group with the two teams at -110 and -105, respectively, at DraftKings. Ecuador's most capped player in the most recent squad is Enner Valencia with 35 goals in 70 appearances, though at 33 years old at tournament start, new blood will likely need to highlight for them to advance. Brighton's Moises Caicedo, who plays in the midfield, is one player to watch out for. Unless either team can grab a draw or upset win against Netherlands, second place in Group A could be decided when Ecuador and Senegal face off Nov. 29, the third round of matches.

Touching on Qatar, this will be the team's first-ever appearance in a World Cup, due solely to them being hosts. Despite a lack of notable players, Qatar won the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, which included defeating Japan in the finale, though it's been over three years since that victory and that's why they are +300 to advance.

BEST MATCHUP TO BET

Nov. 21, Senegal v. Netherlands, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

If Netherlands are going to win Group A, it likely will come down to securing a win in this opening matchup, while Senegal will be hoping to get off to a strong start and perhaps challenge for the group, as well. As of June, Netherlands were favored at -155 to win with Senegal at +425 and a draw +275.

To grab some value on Netherlands, you'll have to go to the spread where you can get Oranje -1.5 goals for +185 which you might want to consider pairing with over 2.5 goals for even money (+100). That said, the game parlay bet of the Netherlands to win and over 1.5 goals at +105 is my favorite to secure some value.

Netherlands Win and Over 1.5 Goals +105

Memphis Depay to Score

While there aren't lines for goalscorer props yet with the 2022 World Cup still several months away, Memphis Depay has racked up 39 goals in 77 matches for the Oranje. Additionally, the forward was tied with England's Harry Kane for the lead in goals at 12 apiece during UEFA World Cup Qualifying.