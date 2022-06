This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The RotoWire Soccer staff gives their early thoughts on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Hosted by Adam Zdroik and AJ Scholz, a crew of soccer writers for the site give their favorite picks to win it all, as well as some longshot bets. Can France take the title again? Will England repeat their Euros success? Do USA have a chance to advance? Everything will be discussed by our worldwide staff.