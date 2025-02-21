Luuk de Jong News: Key touch in victory

de Jong assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Juventus.

de Jong nudged a ball onward at the goalmouth to setup PSV Eindhoven's second goal Wednesday in their 3-1 victory over Juventus. The forward was also active defensively, making three tackles (three won) and two clearances over his 120 minutes of play. The goal-contribution marked the first UCL assist for the veteran forward since the 2016-2017 campaign during his first career stint with PSV. This season, de Jong has made 10 Champions League appearances (nine starts), scored twice and supplied the aforementioned assist.