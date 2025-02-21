Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luuk de Jong headshot

Luuk de Jong News: Key touch in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

de Jong assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Juventus.

de Jong nudged a ball onward at the goalmouth to setup PSV Eindhoven's second goal Wednesday in their 3-1 victory over Juventus. The forward was also active defensively, making three tackles (three won) and two clearances over his 120 minutes of play. The goal-contribution marked the first UCL assist for the veteran forward since the 2016-2017 campaign during his first career stint with PSV. This season, de Jong has made 10 Champions League appearances (nine starts), scored twice and supplied the aforementioned assist.

Luuk de Jong
PSV Eindhoven
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now