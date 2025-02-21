Luuk de Jong News: Key touch in victory
de Jong assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Juventus.
de Jong nudged a ball onward at the goalmouth to setup PSV Eindhoven's second goal Wednesday in their 3-1 victory over Juventus. The forward was also active defensively, making three tackles (three won) and two clearances over his 120 minutes of play. The goal-contribution marked the first UCL assist for the veteran forward since the 2016-2017 campaign during his first career stint with PSV. This season, de Jong has made 10 Champions League appearances (nine starts), scored twice and supplied the aforementioned assist.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now