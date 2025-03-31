Marc-Andre ter Stegen Injury: Trains with teammates

Ter Stegen (knee) took part in partial training Monday but still remains ways away from returning to action, according to El Observador.

The German goalkeeper is back on the pitch and was able to complete parts of the training session Monday, but he's not ready to return to action yet. He's recovering slightly quicker than predicted, but he still doesn't have a timetable to return to action. Wojciech Szczesny should remain as the starter going forward until ter Stegen is ready to return.