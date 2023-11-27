DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS

Julian Alvarez (MCI vs. RBL, $9,100): It's possible I've highlighted Alvarez in every Champions League article I've written this season. His anytime goalscoring odds of -125 are third best of the slate and he's emerged as City's primary set-piece taker. City are the biggest favorites Tuesday and have the highest implied goal total. He's a must in cash games and I'll probably play him in every GPP lineup. It's worth noting Alvarez hasn't started in City's past three Champions League matchups, so there is no guarantee Alvarez is even going to start.

Many of the Manchester City player prices are slowly creeping up. Erling Haaland ($10,700) is always in the conversation in cash games with -175 anytime goalscoring odds, but I don't think he is a priority since there are other options to play. For example, I'd rather save $2,000 and roster Jeremy Doku ($8,700), who has been outstanding at racking up fantasy points from open play. Phil Foden ($9,700) won't be sneaky, but he will probably be the least popular City forward in tournaments at his price. Foden has at least 11 floor points in his past two starts. If Alvarez doesn't start, Foden has a chance to take some set pieces, which would be a boost.

Meschack Elia (YBO vs. CZV, $6,400): I usually prefer to highlight my cash game targets, but the matchup between Young Boys and Red Star has the second highest implied goal total and both teams are quite cheap. Getting this match right figures to be important in GPP formats, so I want to spend time on both teams. Elia has seven goals and two assists in all competitions this season, and he crosses the ball a bit more often than most forwards since he often possesses the ball on the right wing. He leads Young Boys in shots this season and has averaged 86 minutes per each of his starts. Cedric Itten is out due to injury, which has opened up opportunities for Darian Males ($3,800) and Jean-Pierre Nsame ($5,500). Nsame took a penalty earlier this season and while Males is likely to be subbed off after 70 minutes, he has taken some set pieces in his recent appearances.

Osman Bukari ($6,400) was quiet in both matches against RB Leipzig, but he scored a goal against Manchester City and bagged a goal and assist in the reverse fixture against Young Boys. Jean-Philippe Krasso ($3,600) has taken three penalties for Red Star this season, should he start.

PSG, AC Milan and Barcelona are the remaining home favorites I have yet to mention. I think Milan players offer the best value, though their implied goal total is the lowest of the three teams. Christian Pulisic ($7,500) is never guaranteed 90 minutes, but he's experiencing a resurgence in Italy and splits set pieces when on the pitch. Kylian Mbappe ($10,500) has similar goalscoring odds as Haaland, but I think his teammates Goncalo Ramos ($6,500) and Randal Kolo Muani ($6,200) offer great value at their prices for their goalscoring odds. Finally, though Atletico Madrid are not in the best spot away at Feyenoord, Antoine Griezmann ($9,700) continues to be excellent this season. He's cash viable and a great GPP target.

MIDFIELDERS

Ilkay Gundogan (BAR vs. POR, $6,900): I'm not particularly excited by most of the midfield-only players and I think rostering dual eligible M/F players will be a strong tactic in GPPs. In cash games, the first name that looked interesting to me was Gundogan. He's taken most of Barcelona's set pieces this season and a home matchup against Porto is the second best of the slate in terms of implied goal total and win probability. I'd be careful and check Barcelona's starting XI before playing him in either format, though. Raphinha ($7,800) and Ferran Torres ($6,900) have taken set pieces in recent matches for Barcelona and I think Gundogan needs them to pay off this price tag.

Filip Ugrinic (YBO vs. CZV, $5,800): Urginic has four goals and assists this season in all competitions, and he should take some corners for Young Boys, as well. I think he projects for a solid floor against Red Star and he played well when Young Boys visited Serbia, scoring a goal to pair with a floor of 13.4 fantasy points. If Guelor Kanga Kaku ($7,200) doesn't start, Hwang In-beom ($5,100) will take most of Red Star's set pieces. Kanga is a bit expensive, but he seems to consistently put up big floor performances when he starts, so I'm not nervous to play him in GPP lineups.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (NEW at PSG, $7,500): Trippier dominated in the Premier League against Chelsea this weekend, putting up an outrageous 16-cross performance. He was unlucky to not score a goal off a free kick where he hit the crossbar. Trippier is not a must as a road underdog at this price, but Newcastle are last place in their group and will need to get a result in Paris. Newcastle won the reverse fixture against PSG 4-1, so there is certainly potential for them to succeed in a positive fantasy game environment and I like chasing that upside in tournaments.

Theo Hernandez (ACM vs. BVB, $5,600): I expect Hernandez to be a fairly popular option, especially since he took a penalty over the weekend in Serie A. I expect Olivier Giroud, who was suspended and didn't play in the match, to pick up penalty duty should the need arise. Still, Hernandez often chips in on set pieces and is very much an attacking-minded full-back. He has two assists in his past three starts and I think an eight-point floor is a reasonable projection for him at home against Dortmund.

I keep mentioning Achraf Hakimi ($5,700) in this column, but he's yet to have a ceiling performance in the Champions League group stage. He continues to put up strong floor performances in Ligue 1, where he is averaging over two shots, chances created and crosses per 90 minutes played. Going up against the less defensive Valentino Livramento or Lewis Hall will be a solid matchup for Hakimi, so I plan to attack this spot in GPPs.

Ulisses Garcia (YBO vs. RBS, $3,800): This is a misprice by DraftKings and I expect Garcia to take some corners for Young Boys. He's averaging over six crosses per 90 minutes played in all competitions this season, so I'll be happy to take him as salary relief in cash games and tournaments. Rico Lewis ($4,600) might play in a more forward role should he start and he's been plenty successful in his recent UCL performances.

GOALKEEPER

Justin Bijlow (FEY vs. ATM, $4,700): Bijow is the cheapest home goalkeeper, so I think he's a fine option in any format. I'm not excited about the higher priced goalkeepers in cash games, since I think RB Leipzig and Porto can challenge Manchester City and Barcelona, respectively. I think that gives Ederson ($5,900) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen ($5,800) some more save upside in GPPs, making spending up a bit more viable in that format. I'm always willing to spend down in big Champions League slates. Diogo Costa ($3,800) looks like a reasonable option if you don't roster Barcelona players. I think Porto are being slightly undervalued by the odds in this matchup and Barcelona have been unconvincing in recent fixtures.

