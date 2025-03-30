Fantasy Soccer
Marco Delgado News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Delgado assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against San Diego FC.

Delgado earned yet another assist Saturday, with this being his second straight game with an assist, finding Cengiz Under in extra time of the first half. These are his only two goal contributions of the season in his six appearances (five starts). He also earned a tackle won, two crosses and five chances created.

