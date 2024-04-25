Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 471

This article is part of our Sorare series.

It was another great weekend of MLS action, culminating with a slugfest in the California Clasico, as LA Galaxy outlasted San Jose 4-3. There were some dominant performances on the road by Cincinnati (2-1 in Atlanta), Austin (1-0 in Houston), Real Salt Lake (4-0 in Chicago), Vancouver (2-0 in Seattle) and Minnesota (3-0 in Charlotte).

I decided to compile each column's results in a visual form. DNPs are a killer in SO5 and the weekly results. Last week, Miki Yamane went down with an undisclosed training injury, bringing the average down. This week I'll hope to hit the 50-60-plus range and avoid those pesky DNPs.

Last Week's Results

Elite Options

GK: Steve Clark (46.60), Drake Callender (56.30), Kristijan Kahlina (21.20)

DF: Maya Yoshida (73.64 - G), Alexander Roldan (11.22 - Red), Ryan Hollingshead (46.62)

MF: Riqui Puig (65.20 - G), Luciano Acosta (75.20 - G/A), Carles Gil (65.00)

FW: Lionel Messi (100 - 2G/A), Cucho Hernandez (66.60 - G), Joseph Paintsil (76.70 - G/A)

Value Options

GK: Maarten Paes (51.90), Alex Bono (55.70), Sean Johnson (80.20 - CS)

DF: Franco Negri (13.92 - OG), Miki Yamane (DNP - Training Inj), Joel Waterman (55.80)

MF: Gaston Brugman (67.40), Albert Rusnak (47.50), Marco Delgado (45.30)

FW: Daniel Salloi (60.80 - G), Enzo Copetti (32.20), Kerwin Vargas (46.40)

Sorare GW 471 // MLS Week 10

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups.

Orlando City 64.19% vs. Toronto LAFC 64.02% vs. Portland Columbus Crew 63.23% vs. Montreal RBNY 55.29% vs. Vancouver FC Cincinnati 54.83% vs. Colorado

It looks like an Eastern Conference and LAFC weekend, as they are all in favorable situations at home. Orlando City, LAFC and Columbus are all significant favorites, but I'd ease on the side of caution for Columbus, who has fixture congestion with the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, April 25. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Patrick Schulte (CLB) $34.97 vs. Montreal

While Columbus are the third biggest favorite on the slate, squad rotation could see the Crew field a weaker squad for this match. As the last team in MLS that is still in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Crew have a semi-final second leg next midweek against Monterrey. In the first leg, Columbus defeated Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday and a trip to Mexico is waiting next week. As long as Schulte isn't rotated, this could lead to a few more shot opportunities leading to a higher floor for Schulte in a nice spot at home with Montreal missing several key attackers.

Hugo Lloris (LAFC) $24.51 vs. Portland

LAFC have gone four straight games without a clean sheet,and Lloris has conceded eight goals during that span. With an implied winning percentage above 60 percent, LAFC are the second-biggest favorite on the slate. While that doesn't always translate to a goalkeeper scoring well, I like the idea of pairing Lloris with value defender Ryan Hollingshead. Add in that LAFC have the fifth-highest clean sheet odds and you can sign me up for Lloris this weekend.

Honorable Mention: Matt Freese (NYC) $23.53 vs. Charlotte

Defenders

Kai Wagner (PHI) $36.84 vs. Real Salt Lake

The defender position is extremely shallow as far as high-end options go. Wagner has a ton of upside, especially when playing at home, and can be considered every week. With how well RSL are playing, this could be a tricky fixture for Philadelphia, which is coming off a bye. I'll still back Wagner as one of the highest-scoring defenders on the slate.

John Tolkin (RBNY) $11.11 vs. Vancouver

Welcome to the column, JMi. While an expected move never came to fruition in the offseason, Tolkin has taken some time to get up to speed and back into form. The wild hair is gone and so are last season's peak scores. With Emil Forsberg occupying the left midfield position, Tolkin hasn't been as free to play his game pushing forward. The Red Bulls enter this game with the best clean sheet odds on the slate, which could give Tolkin a nice 10-point bonus to his score. Last time at home, Tolkin had 30.74 AA against Chicago and this match against Vancouver could be a chance to build up some SO5 form.

Honorable Mention: Brooks Lennon (ATL) $17.15 at Chicago

Midfielders

Carles Gil (NE) $27.88 vs. Inter Miami

Gil has been largely disappointing to start the season and New England have been downright dreadful, sitting in last place with four points from eight matches. While some have said that Gil is cooked, I don't buy it. I think this is a great buy-low opportunity with Gil coming off a nice 30 AA game in the 1-0 loss to Toronto last weekend. I'll admit that a matchup hosting Inter Miami on the surface seems horrible, but with the synthetic turf at Gillette Stadium, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be on the bench. Even if both play, Inter Miami's defense has been suspect and now Jordi Alba joins the army of injured players. I see Gil having a superstar performance this weekend for a dark green score on Sorare.

Hany Mukhtar (NSH) $13.47 vs. San Jose

Yikes, and now a Nashville player. What is happening to this column? Nashville are winless in their last four matches and have just one win in league play. The 2022 MVP, Mukhtar, only has one league goal to his name. If you are a team struggling to score goals, look no further than a home fixture against San Jose to get things rolling. While San Jose looked better in the second half against the Galaxy, they still only have three points in nine matches. Similarly to Gil, this is a buy-low opportunity on Mukhtar in the best stretch of games they'll have all year. Not only do they host San Jose this weekend, but Nashville's next three matches are Montreal (H), Charlotte (A) and Toronto (H). This is a great spot to ride Nashville, as they should start picking up some wins.

Honorable Mention: Luciano Acosta (CIN) $39.47 vs. Colorado

Forwards

Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $38.53 vs. Portland

LAFC have the most implied goals on the slate slightly above two and Bouanga should be the one who gets on the scoresheet against his former teammate Maxime Crepeau. Bouanga had a brace in the 2-2 draw against RBNY last weekend, which gives him five goals in his last five matches. As streaky as he is, they come in bunches once the goals start going in. With the best odds to score (tied with Julian Carranza) at -115, it's hard not to back Bouanga in this spot where Portland have allowed at least two goals in five straight games.

Julian Carranza (PHI) $19.29 vs. RSL

As mentioned, Carranza and Bouanga have the best odds of scoring. In nine games, Carranza has eight goals in all competitions. If Philadelphia is performing to the Jim Curtin standard, it's largely due to Carranza's impact. Personally, any time Philadelphia are home at Subaru Park, I'm locking Carranza into one of my priority lineups. Philadelphia's attack will be completely lost when Carranza departs the club either this summer or when his contract ends at the end of the season.

Honorable Mention: Christian Benteke (DC) $19.09 vs. Seattle

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Pedro Gallese (ORL) $14.71 vs. Toronto

I know Gallese is in the value options, but that is based on his price alone. I have Gallese as my top projected goalie of the weekend, as Orlando City have a 40-percent chance at a clean sheet. The scary part of this projection is that Gallese hasn't kept a clean sheet since the season's opening match. Also, in that span, he has three negative decisives and has conceded 3-plus goals twice. That has brought Gallese's cap hit down to a 37. In this matchup, I think you can throw out the shortcomings of the season and Gallese makes for an elite Cap 240 play if you are still grinding thresholds.

Brad Stuver (ATX) $14.38 vs. LA Galaxy

Stuuuuuuuvvvvvvvv. For a guy who many pundits thought wouldn't be the starter when Stefan Cleveland came to town, Stuver has single-handedly kept Austin in just about every match. Austin is a negative nine in xGD (7.9-16.9), yet they have a 3-3-3 record and occupy a playoff spot in the West. Stuver leads the league in saves at 43 and will always have a safe floor. As long as he doesn't concede 3-plus goals and get the Sorare guillotine, he will be in play every week. He will be called into action against the daunting LA Galaxy attack, but I like his chances of holding the Galaxy to a goal or two and having the floor to still score well at Q2 Stadium.

Honorable Mention: Maarten Paes (DAL) $16.67 vs. Houston

Defenders

Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC) $4.13 vs. Portland

I like the idea of pairing Hollingshead with Lloris, but I also like Hollingshead by himself. The LAFC backline is battling injuries, but Hollingshead is as safe as they come. Over the past year, Hollingshead has 12 games with an SO5 score of 70-plus points. He's been steady this season, but his upside hasn't quite reached last season's levels. This could be a Hollingshead game where he pops up on the scoresheet en route to a huge SO5 day.

Robin Jansson (ORL) $3.59 vs. Toronto

If you're looking to stack, Jansson is a safe option to pair with Gallese. Jansson doesn't have Hollingshead's upside, but he is super consistent, no matter how many goals Orlando concede. If they can keep a clean sheet, Jansson has a chance at 60-70 points in an A-plus matchup at Inter&Co Stadium.

Honorable Mention: Miles Robinson (CIN) $5.00 vs. Colorado

Midfielders

Facundo Torres (ORL) $5.64 vs. Toronto

Torres has been pretty mediocre this season with only one MLS goal. That one goal came last weekend and could be the spark needed. As Orlando City's penalty taker, there's a great chance Torres gets another tally in a great matchup against Toronto.

Robin Lod (MIN) $4.39 vs. Sporting KC

Who needs Emanuel Reynoso? Lod has been unstoppable with a decisive in five of six matches since returning from injury. A home matchup against Sporting KC, who have conceded three goals in four of their last five matches, is intriguing and Lod has to be on the radar for a 60-plus SO5 outing. His price has drastically increased and this could be the top, but it's tough not to consider Lod in this matchup.

Honorable Mention: Ivan Angulo (ORL) $1.88 vs. Toronto

Forwards

Hugo Cuypers (CHI) $7.82 vs. Atlanta

Cuypers has been a disappointment at the start of his MLS career in Chicago. This happens often as it takes time for players to get used to the travel and overall grind of MLS. His price has dropped enough that he has to be in consideration as a major goal-scoring threat for the Fire. While Atlanta are a great team, they struggle like most do on the road. With the center-back pairing of Noah Cobb (who has looked solid) and Luis Abram, there is definitely an exploitable matchup for Cuypers.

Diego Rubio (ATX) $5.95 vs. LA Galaxy

Rubio is playing as a striker in Austin, which makes him a lot more decisive dependent and not the elite option he was in 2022 at Colorado. He does, however, have a great matchup against the Galaxy defense. LA have conceded in eight of nine matches and should concede again here in Austin. I like Rubio's chances to be on the end of a goal, although his upside is capped.

Honorable Mention: Luis Muriel (ORL) $6.57 vs. Toronto

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.