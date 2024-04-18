Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469

This article is part of our Sorare series.

Three matches ended in a nil-nil draw last weekend, which is great for goalkeepers but not great for attacking players (looking at you RBNY as the biggest favorite). Outside of those matches, nine of 11 matches had three or more goals. Road teams had a dominant weekend by MLS standards, winning five, drawing five, and losing four.

It was a weekend to forget for the value column (and my Sorare lineups), as only three of 12 players hit 60-plus SO5 points. With some big favorites flopping, the RBNY boys also killed the hopes in the elite column. Christian Benteke continues to be a monster every time he is featured in the column and Matt Freese finally kept a clean sheet.

Last Week's Results

Elite Options

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (40.90), Matt Freese (83.70 - CS), Roman Burki (62.50 - CS)

DF: Brooks Lennon (37.80), John Tolkin (65.74), Yeimar Gomez (39.52)

MF: Lewis Morgan (24.80), Thiago Almada (89.70 - A), Ryan Gauld (69.70 - A)

FW: Christian Benteke (86.00 - G/A), Cristian Arango (36.00), Dante Vanzeir (36.00)

Value Options

GK: Dayne St. Clair (33.80), William Yarbrough (0 - PK), Steve Clark (54.10)

DF: Adilson Malanda (DNP - injury news after column posted), Jaylin Lindsey (21.84), Matt Miazga (37.02)

MF: Cole Bassett (61.30 - G), Djibril Diani (39.90), Santiago Rodriguez (55.20)

FW: Joao Klauss (74.40 - G), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (33.90), Brian White (64.50 - G)

Sorare GW 469 // MLS Week 9

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups.

Inter Miami CF 66.47% vs. Nashville SC LA Galaxy 60.74% vs. San Jose Columbus Crew 58.65% vs. Portland Houston Dynamo 55.66% vs. Austin Sporting KC 53.45% vs. St. Louis City

Stars will be stars as Messi and company headline this weekend's action. Based on the teams at the top, I expect this to be a high-scoring week from the elite options available.

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, April 18. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Steve Clark (HOU) $14.91 vs. Austin

Clark is my top goalie for the weekend as he faces a reinvigorated Austin FC team. While Austin have some nice results winning their last two home games, the road struggles have continued. Through three road matches, Austin have been held scoreless and while that drought is bound to end, I love how Houston plays defense at Shell Energy Stadium.

Drake Callender (MIA) $17.96 vs. Nashville

While Callender's performances have been concerning (nine matches without a clean sheet), he's in a great spot as the biggest favorite on the board. Last time on the road, Nashville were steamrolled 5-0 by LAFC. With a healthy Lionel Messi, there could be another crooked number on the board. The only question will be whether Callender can do his part on the back end.

Honorable Mention: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) $15.52 vs. Minnesota

Defenders

Maya Yoshida (LAG) $6.58 vs. San Jose

Yoshida has settled nicely in his first full season in LA, having scored 50-plus in six of eight matches. While he hasn't shown a ton of upside, he did flash a 40.54 AA game in a 2-1 loss at LAFC. In the second California Clasico of the season, the Galaxy are big favorites against a fragile San Jose team. In the first meeting in San Jose, Yoshida scored 50.1 SO5 points and I expect a 60-plus performance at home in a great matchup.

Alexander Roldan (SEA) $2.98 vs. Vancouver

Seattle are getting healthier and are almost back to full strength. With a stronger starting XI, players are starting to score higher. Roldan has some crazy upside and is capable of putting up ridiculous AA scores, shown in his 34.16 and 72.78 AA in his last two matches. Although a matchup at home against Vancouver isn't the easiest, it makes sense to continue riding him.

Honorable Mention: Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC) $4.26 vs. RBNY

Midfielders

Riqui Puig (LAG) $44.50 vs. San Jose

Fanboying aside, how could it be anyone other than Puig? One of the most electric midfielders gets a home matchup against the worst team in the league, which has given up at least two goals in its last eight matches. I'll have Riqui in my top lineup this weekend, no questions asked.

Luciano Acosta (CIN) $31.87 at Atlanta United

Although Acosta has to take a trip on the road to Atlanta, and FC Cincinnati have dropped two straight, he's still one of the best plays on the slate. Acosta has a decisive in five of his last six matches and that should continue against Atlanta. Atlanta's center-back duo should be Luis Abram and Noah Cobb while Derrick Williams and Stian Rode Gregersen work back from injury. That back line will have no answer for Acosta and he will find a way to another goal contribution.

Honorable Mention: Carles Gil (NE) $30.06 at Toronto FC

Forwards

Lionel Messi (MIA) $106 vs. Nashville SC

This is the same rationale as Puig for Messi, who is the top forward playing on the slate, as he will be most weeks. If you know Messi is playing, he's the easiest lineup decision to just plug and play. These two clubs met in the CONCACAF Champions Cup (in early March) in which Inter Miami won 3-1 at home and drew 2-2 at Geodis Park in Nashville. Messi had a goal in the away fixture (80.00 SO5 score) and a goal and an assist in the home fixture (83.50 SO5 score). He has better than 50-percent odds to score and it's hard to see any outcome that doesn't involve a Messi decisive action.

Cucho Hernandez (CLB) $54 vs. Portland

Hernandez picked up a straight red against DC United after being left out of the squad for two matches. After the red card, he played 120 minutes in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and served his suspension last weekend. He's back available for MLS play and should get back into his goal-scoring ways. My only hesitation is the mid-week matchup against Monterrey, but with so many players rotating last weekend against Real Salt Lake, it should see a close to full strength starting XI.

Honorable Mention: Joseph Paintsil (LAG) $29.80 vs. San Jose

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Maarten Paes (DAL) $17.65 at Colorado

This is more of a lookahead at the upcoming Dallas schedule than loving the matchup in Colorado. FC Dallas face Houston at home, Toronto on the road and Austin at home in their next three matches. While Paes is starting to get hot with two clean sheets in a row, his AA game makes him playable regardless of the matchup. Colorado are coming off a big 3-0 victory on the road in San Jose and it will be a tough test for a struggling Dallas team. I'll gladly take Paes and the upside of 30-plus AA, which enables him to score 60-plus without a clean sheet.

Alex Bono (DC) $14.61 at NYCFC

Bono and DC are coming off a tough loss to Orlando City where they conceded two goals in the waning minutes. Bono scores a lot like Paes with solid AA. DC travel to Citi Field to take on NYCFC, who just defeated New England 2-0, but the offense has struggled to start the season. I like Bono's floor, as he should provide enough AA to score well, regardless of whether he keeps a clean sheet or not.

Honorable Mention: Sean Johnson (TOR) $9.44 vs. New England

Defenders

Franco Negri (MIA) $0.91 vs. Nashville

This is contingent on Jordi Alba not being available due to a hamstring injury. Alba missed training on Wednesday and is a major doubt for Saturday's match. Negri has returned from a torn ACL to be a role player for Miami. The former starter has the ability to get forward and make things happen down the left wing. In his only start this season, he provided an assist and 21.3 AA en route to an 81.3 SO5 output and I like his chances at a repeat performance in this fixture.

Miki Yamane (LAG) $6.26 vs. San Jose

While Yamane hasn't had quite the same upside he showed at Kawasaki Frontale, he's been very serviceable to start his MLS career. Add in a great matchup against San Jose and it could be a peak performance. LA have possessed the ball at a 55.6-percent clip leading to Yamane being involved in the possession game, which slowly builds up AA. According to FBRef.com, Yamane has been elite in the passing game compared to other full-backs in the last rolling year. Yamane also has the ability to rack up triple-doubles in the right matchup and this California Clasico at home seems like the perfect spot.

Honorable Mention: Joel Waterman (MTL) $0.91 vs. Orlando City

Midfielders

Gaston Brugman (LAG) $5.21 vs. San Jose

If you're looking for cheaper exposure than Puig, Brugman is almost nine times cheaper in the same matchup and he's been ramping up since returning to the starting lineup from injury. Last season before he was injured, Brugman was a monster scorer on AA, looking at his SorareData stretch of matches.

With Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec on the team, Brugman has surrendered most set pieces, limiting his upside. Even so, he's averaged 51 SO5 points since returning to the XI with all three matches being difficult. I wouldn't be shocked to see an upside performance from Brugman against San Jose.

Albert Rusnak (SEA) $4.72 vs. Vancouver

Another player who missed the start of the season, Rusnak, is a key cog in the Sounders squad. He has a floor of 53.60 in three starts and showed off his upside by scoring a perfect 100 in the 5-0 victory over Montreal. Vancouver have had a solid start to the season and this isn't an easy matchup by any means. However, Rusnak's role as the key set-piece taker warrants a pick-up at this price.

Honorable Mention: Marco Delgado (LAG) $5.60 vs. San Jose

Forwards

Daniel Salloi (SKC) $8.11 vs. St. Louis City

Sporting KC take on St. Louis City in a huge rivalry match this weekend and STL will be looking to avenge its upset playoff loss. Salloi was a major contributor in those two matches, scoring two goals and adding an assist in the best-of-three series. Salloi hasn't shown his upside this season, but this is the perfect spot for a breakout.

Enzo Copetti (CLT) $2.10 vs. Minnesota

Copetti's time in Charlotte has been very underwhelming. Since coming from Racing Club, Copetti has battled injury and poor form and hasn't been able to replicate his performances in Argentina. Looking at his SorareData graph from his time at Racing Club and compared to his time in Charlotte, it's almost polar opposite performances.

That said, the talent is there for Copetti. He just needs to get into a groove and start finding the back of the net. He provided an assist in 80 minutes in his first start since returning from injury. With Charlotte hosting Minnesota, it's a solid matchup to make it back-to-back matches with a decisive at a cheap entry point.

Honorable Mention: Kerwin Vargas (CLT) $3.08 vs. Minnesota

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.