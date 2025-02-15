Fantasy Soccer
Marko Arnautovic Injury: Fit for Juventus meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Arnautovic (thigh) "subbed off due to muscle fatigue but has been able to train fully for a couple of days this week," coach Simone Inzaghi announced.

Arnautovic avoided relevant consequences after exiting early last week and could have a shot from the start if Marcus Thuram (ankle) doesn't recover. He has scored and assisted once in his last five outings, posting five shots (two on target), two key passes and one cross (zero accurate).

Marko Arnautovic
Inter Milan
