Matt Miazga Injury: Hopeful to return in next few weeks

Miazga (knee) is eyeing a return in the next couple of weeks while following a specific plan for his injury, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press. "There's a pretty specific plan based on that follow up (w/ the surgeon) that'll hopefully have him available in a couple weeks. ... And the idea is to get Matt as mentally and physically prepared as possible."

Miazga is still a few weeks out from a return but has at least received a positive update, as the defender is following a plan to return as soon as possible. The club currently has him out a few more weeks, hoping that he will return sometime in April. He was a regular starter last season before his injury and will hope to see that spot again once fit.