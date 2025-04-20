Fantasy Soccer
Mikael Uhre News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Uhre assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Atlanta United.

Uhre was back in the starting XI after he was placed on the bench for the last two outings, with the forward seeing 61 minutes of play. He would bag an assist, finding Danley Jean Jacques in the 50th minute. This is his second goal contribution of the season, as he also had a goal in their season opener.

Mikael Uhre
Philadelphia Union
