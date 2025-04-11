Mike Maignan Injury: Stretchered off against Udinese

Maignan registered two saves in 55 minutes before leaving Friday's match versus Udinese due to a head trauma, Sky Italy reported.

Maignan didn't concede while he was on the pitch and stayed down for a while after forcefully colliding with a teammate and an opponent. He was quickly hospitalized to undergo the tests. Milan will play their next game on April 20 versus Atalanta. Marco Sportiello came in to replace him.