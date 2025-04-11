Mike Maignan Injury: Stretchered off against Udinese
Maignan registered two saves in 55 minutes before leaving Friday's match versus Udinese due to a head trauma, Sky Italy reported.
Maignan didn't concede while he was on the pitch and stayed down for a while after forcefully colliding with a teammate and an opponent. He was quickly hospitalized to undergo the tests. Milan will play their next game on April 20 versus Atalanta. Marco Sportiello came in to replace him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now