DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, July 9: Spain vs. France

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik previews Tuesday's Euros Showdown between Spain and France at DraftKings. It's showdown or bust, which means the ways to win big money will be a little more difficult unless you know the final score beforehand. He runs through expected lineups and some game projection before touching on cash and GPP strategies.

The big question could be between four Spanish forwards, as Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata are all priced near the top. Throw in Kylian Mbappe and many will be asking the same questions.

With a cheaper than expected Unai Simon and Mike Maignan, both goalkeepers could also be a little more popular than usual.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Euros Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.