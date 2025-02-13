Mike Maignan News: Concedes one in defeat

Maignan made two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Feyenoord.

Maignan could have done better on the only goal of the game as the shot from Igor Paixao came from long range and the goalie was positioned on the trajectory of the ball, deflecting it into his own net. The French international has been struggling, conceding six goals, making 13 saves, and securing only one clean sheet in his last five games. He will look to improve in Saturday's match against Verona.