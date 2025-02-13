Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Maignan headshot

Mike Maignan News: Concedes one in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Maignan made two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Feyenoord.

Maignan could have done better on the only goal of the game as the shot from Igor Paixao came from long range and the goalie was positioned on the trajectory of the ball, deflecting it into his own net. The French international has been struggling, conceding six goals, making 13 saves, and securing only one clean sheet in his last five games. He will look to improve in Saturday's match against Verona.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now