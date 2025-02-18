Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Ake headshot

Nathan Ake Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Ake (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Yes, he has traveled, we will see tomorrow but it's good he is here."

Ake is going to be a late call for Wednesday's contest, as he is traveling with the team but has not yet been cleared. That said, he will likely be subjected to a late fitness test, with that deciding if he can play or not. Even if he is fit, his chances of making the starting XI seem slim.

Nathan Ake
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now