Nathan Ake Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Ake (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Yes, he has traveled, we will see tomorrow but it's good he is here."

Ake is going to be a late call for Wednesday's contest, as he is traveling with the team but has not yet been cleared. That said, he will likely be subjected to a late fitness test, with that deciding if he can play or not. Even if he is fit, his chances of making the starting XI seem slim.