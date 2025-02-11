Nathan Patterson Injury: Out to face Liverpool
Patterson is out for Wednesday's match against Liverpool due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.
Patterson is set to spend another match on the sidelines, missing his second straight contest after missing out Saturday. It continues to be a hamstring injury for the defender, with not much more given about the situation. Luckily for the club, this is a minor issue, as he has yet to see a start this season.
