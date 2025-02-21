Fantasy Soccer
Nathan Patterson headshot

Nathan Patterson Injury: Training on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Patterson (hamstring) trained on grass ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester United, but is still out, according to manager David Moyes. "[Nathan] Patterson's come out on grass the last few days, but we think it's just too soon."

Patterson is working back from the hamstring injury and made a big step to get back on the training pitch. He's not ready for Saturday's clash, but there's an outside chance he could be ready for the bench for Wednesday's trip to Brentford.

