Nick Pope News: Concedes penalty

Pope recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Brentford.

Pope's two saves helped Newcastle earn three points in their 2-1 victory over Brentford. However, it was Pope's error in committing a foul against a Brentford attacker that resulted in the penalty opportunity from which he was beaten. Newcastle's No. 1 keeper has made four saves and five clearances while recording one clean sheet over his last two appearances (two starts). Pope's next challenge is likely to come Monday when Newcastle travel to 19th place Leicester City.