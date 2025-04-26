Noah Cobb News: Starts against Orlando

Cobb (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Orlando City.

Cobb didn't miss any game due to the issue that forced him off last weekend at Philadelphia. Thus, the youngster will make his second straight start at center-back in the absence of both Stian Rode Gregersen (thigh) and Derrick Williams (hamstring). This is Cobb's fifth appearance of the season, and he completed more than 40 passes in each of the last two while tallying only a few clearances in those contests.