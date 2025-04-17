Olivier Mbaizo Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Mbazio is out for Saturday's match against Atlanta due to a hamstring injury, according to manager Bradley Carnell, per Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Mbazio is heading to the sidelines for the time being after suffering a hamstring injury over the week. This is unfortunate for the player but shouldn't be a major loss for the club, only starting once in seven appearances on the team sheet this season. A return date for the defender is still unavailable.