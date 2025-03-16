Fantasy Soccer
Omar Marmoush headshot

Omar Marmoush News: Bags goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Marmoush scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Marmoush won the man of the match Saturday after he had an inspired performance, first drawing a penalty that would lead to a goal before scoring in the 39th minute with a beautiful shot that found the back of the net. This is already his fourth goal in league play despite only appearing seven times. He has been a solid sparkplug for the second half of the season and should continue in a starting role with performances like this.

Omar Marmoush
Manchester City
