Omar Marmoush News: Bags goal

Marmoush scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Marmoush won the man of the match Saturday after he had an inspired performance, first drawing a penalty that would lead to a goal before scoring in the 39th minute with a beautiful shot that found the back of the net. This is already his fourth goal in league play despite only appearing seven times. He has been a solid sparkplug for the second half of the season and should continue in a starting role with performances like this.