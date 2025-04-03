Omar Marmoush News: Nine shots, one goal

Marmoush scored one goal to go with nine shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Leicester City.

Marmoush had a very active day Wednesday, as he would fire in nine shots in the match, a new high for the forward since joining City. He would end up finding the back of the net, scoring in the 29th minute. This does mark his third straight game with a goal, one in FA Cup play and two in league play, bringing him to six goals in 12 appearances since joining the club.