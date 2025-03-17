Oscar Bobb Injury: Features with reserve team

Bobb (leg) played with the reserve team this week and is nearing a return to the senior squad, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed in a press conference. "I hope so. He's training now regularly and feels really better. He played a friendly game yesterday with the second team because he has to be on the pitch. It's difficult for me because all the people up front are available. We want to bring him some minutes and that's why it's going to happen. It's difficult to dictate how he feels just in training."

Bobb is very close to returning to the senior match squad for City after playing with the reserve team this week to build his fitness. He suffered a fractured leg early in the season and has been sidelined since then. He could feature before the end of the campaign and compete for starting spots once fully fit.