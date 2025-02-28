Oscar Bobb Injury: Should be available soon

Bobb (leg) has been recovering well and training with the squad this week. Coach Pep Guardiola confirmed in a press conference that the midfielder should be available soon, saying, "He trained yesterday and today as well. It [his recovery] has been longer than we expected, but hopefully, he can help us in the last part of the season... It's been a tough period for him, but there's light at the end of the tunnel."

Bobb returned to training at the end of last week and is close to making the squad again after needing more time than expected to recover from a leg injury. He is likely to start as an option off the bench before pushing for a starting role in the attack.