Peter Gulacsi headshot

Peter Gulacsi News: Utterly incredible

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gulacsi registered nine saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Gulacsi put together what might have been the performance of the season during Saturday's win. The goalkeeper stopped all nine shots he faced and sent Dortmund into the international break frustrated. It was a simply incredible showing from Gulacsi, who should continue as one of the best in Germany moving forward.

Peter Gulacsi
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
