Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Phil Foden headshot

Phil Foden Injury: Spotted back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Foden (ankle) was spotted back in training and could be an option to face Everton on Saturday.

Foden missed the 5-2 win over Crystal Palace on April 12 due to an injury sustained in the Manchester derby, but his return to training suggests the playmaker could return this weekend. Foden has seven goals and two assists in 25 appearances (19 starts) in the current Premier League campaign.

Phil Foden
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now