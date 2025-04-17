Phil Foden Injury: Spotted back in training
Foden (ankle) was spotted back in training and could be an option to face Everton on Saturday.
Foden missed the 5-2 win over Crystal Palace on April 12 due to an injury sustained in the Manchester derby, but his return to training suggests the playmaker could return this weekend. Foden has seven goals and two assists in 25 appearances (19 starts) in the current Premier League campaign.
